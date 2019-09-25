Tiger Management Lowered Position in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by $5.94 Million as Valuation Rose; As Oneok New Com (OKE) Share Value Rose, Reaves W H & Company Upped Position by $4.80 Million

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 659,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.78M, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 218,260 shares traded. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb; 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (OKE) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 70,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.75 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $74.14. About 2.33M shares traded or 16.90% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines

Analysts await Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. VLRS’s profit will be $32.90M for 7.68 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eqis Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 11,158 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta owns 15,738 shares. Allstate Corp stated it has 0.06% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.15% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Karpas Strategies Ltd Co invested in 80,474 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Llc holds 3,683 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.07% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 7,430 shares. Renaissance Limited invested in 53,914 shares. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 82,271 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Harvey Mgmt stated it has 5,000 shares. Investors has invested 0.07% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 273,265 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Lc holds 4,862 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested in 0.09% or 15,546 shares.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 12,900 shares to 13,205 shares, valued at $839,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 262,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 949,064 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Ad.