Tiger Management Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Holding; Earnest Partners Has Increased By $1.08 Million Its Wolverine World (WWW) Holding

Earnest Partners Llc increased Wolverine World (WWW) stake by 1.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Earnest Partners Llc acquired 39,993 shares as Wolverine World (WWW)’s stock declined 25.74%. The Earnest Partners Llc holds 2.66M shares with $73.18M value, up from 2.62M last quarter. Wolverine World now has $2.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 344,408 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.24 BLN TO $2.32 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Net $46.7M; 07/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE SAYS SIZE OF BOARD WAS REDUCED FROM ELEVEN TO TEN UPON RETIREMENT OF TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates LSF10 Wolverine Investments At ‘B’; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY SHR $1.92 TO $2.02; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 25/03/2018 – Podcast: Wolverine: The Long Night is a well-crafted thriller; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Emagin; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Profit More Than Doubles

Tiger Management Llc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 40.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tiger Management Llc sold 24,100 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Tiger Management Llc holds 34,700 shares with $10.22 million value, down from 58,800 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $134.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $277.44. About 1.71 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $279,200 activity. BOROMISA JEFFREY M bought $279,200 worth of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold WWW shares while 73 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 77.71 million shares or 2.82% less from 79.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 296,950 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 29,780 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 83,181 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc accumulated 58,350 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 141,768 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtn, Nebraska-based fund reported 7,413 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Moreover, Atlanta Cap Management L L C has 0.14% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 1.15 million shares. Champlain Investment Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.56% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Magnetar Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Westfield Cap Mngmt Com LP stated it has 0.17% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). First Tru Advisors Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Jane Street Group Limited Com accumulated 0% or 34,013 shares. Manchester Management reported 0% stake.

Earnest Partners Llc decreased Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 8,522 shares to 196,782 valued at $27.48M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) stake by 6,028 shares and now owns 98,853 shares. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arete Wealth Advisors reported 0.36% stake. Riverpark Cap Management Limited Liability holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 45,653 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.42% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Adirondack Trust stated it has 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Timessquare Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 24,245 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund has 10,176 shares. Huntington Bancshares has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Of Vermont owns 6,651 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited Com holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 9,420 shares. Mar Vista Investment Partners holds 3.58% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 455,488 shares. First Manhattan owns 5,597 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.28% or 1,253 shares. Cwm Limited Company stated it has 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Braun Stacey Assocs, a New York-based fund reported 9,626 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Systems has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07’s average target is 13.92% above currents $277.44 stock price. Adobe Systems had 16 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. Nomura maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, September 18. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $31000 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 18 with “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, September 18. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $31800 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Citigroup.

