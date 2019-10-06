Tiger Management Lifted Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.13 Million as Stock Rose; Segall Bryant & Hamill Trimmed Oshkosh Truck (OSK) Holding by $344,284

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Truck Corp (OSK) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 4,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 29,498 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, down from 33,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Truck Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 443,599 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 226,540 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.35 million, up from 203,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Management has 1.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). King Luther Cap Management has 2.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.05M shares. Grand Jean Capital Management stated it has 5.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Altavista Wealth holds 3.1% or 72,279 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Associate has invested 2.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glob Investors holds 94.25 million shares or 4.01% of its portfolio. Lumbard Kellner Lc holds 1,950 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 4.72% stake. Thomas White holds 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 11,767 shares. Frontier Inv reported 272,107 shares. New York-based Gideon Advsr has invested 0.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Axa accumulated 3.31 million shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has invested 2.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Central Bank & Trust And Trust Co accumulated 0.64% or 21,323 shares. Echo Street Cap Lc owns 1.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 546,319 shares.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $246.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24,100 shares to 34,700 shares, valued at $10.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 275,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,402 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold OSK shares while 117 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 59.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 60.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested in 369,596 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 472,804 shares. Oppenheimer & Com reported 2,552 shares. Invesco owns 965,754 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 50,744 shares. 5,810 are held by Glenmede Trust Communications Na. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 644,450 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 705,362 are held by Northern Tru. First Interstate Financial Bank accumulated 385 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Co holds 210,323 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP has 0.61% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.23% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 1.78 million shares. Elkhorn Ptnrs LP holds 3,194 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 187 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 270,492 shares to 525,120 shares, valued at $13.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 6,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. OSK’s profit will be $131.93M for 9.54 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.15% negative EPS growth.