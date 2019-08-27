Tiger Management Lifted Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holding by $7.35 Million; Valuation Rose; Entergy (ETR) Shares Rose While Meritage Portfolio Management Cut Position by $328,415

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 262,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 689,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.48M, up from 426,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.92. About 108,792 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 19/03/2018 – Anup Nair Named CIO of West Corporation; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board Bought Majority of CareerBuilder in 2017; 20/04/2018 – REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apollo seeks to raise more than $4 billion for third natural resources fund; 04/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP CHOOSES ELEKTA’S MOSAIQ FOR NEW PROTON CENTER; 01/05/2018 – FLATT, APOLLO’S LEON BLACK DISCUSS PRIVATE EQUITY STRATEGIES; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Apollo Study for Patients With Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Apollo eyes new natural resources fund later this year – CEO

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 125,593 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01M, down from 129,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $112.15. About 75,718 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees $2.55/Shr Decrease to FY18 EPS Related to Decisions to Sell or Close Merchant Nuclear Plants; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 05/03/2018 ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $78; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 09/05/2018 – lohud.com: Breaking: Indian Point task force study urges Entergy to turn over property; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entergy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETR)

More important recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance”, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entergy Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,712 are owned by Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp. Metropolitan Life Co Ny reported 0.03% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Numerixs Techs holds 0.05% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 3,872 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc stated it has 1.15M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Pnc Gru invested in 0.01% or 74,678 shares. Lmr Partners Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,892 shares. Horrell Inc has 1.52% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 31,197 shares. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 2.10 million shares. S&Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Allstate Corporation invested in 2,296 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Llc holds 0.01% or 1,384 shares in its portfolio. Security Tru invested 0.02% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). 2,777 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of The West. 453 are owned by Brandywine Limited Liability Com. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 102,277 shares stake.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 89,003 shares to 122,833 shares, valued at $15.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 20,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Fincl Bank Division invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Veritable LP has 10,097 shares. Proffitt And Goodson reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Stelac Advisory Limited Liability holds 6,605 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Crestwood Advsr Gp Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,295 shares. Endeavour Advsr Incorporated holds 0.26% or 51,861 shares in its portfolio. Sei Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 106,325 shares. Knott David M owns 3.63% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 322,708 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 170,000 shares. Colony Grp Limited has 15,552 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 1.55M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp holds 0% or 30,960 shares. Nordea Management holds 354 shares. Capital World Invsts owns 0.07% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 10.66M shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors, Florida-based fund reported 12,853 shares.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “West Corporation Announces Rebrand to Intrado NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: A-Rod, NY Yankees, Audax, Pacific Equity, Warren Equity – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 08/19/2019: APO,DPW,QIW – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Intrado Announces Second Annual Digital Media Client Summit – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers (08/19) (NYNY) (ARMK) Higher; (PCG) (VNDA) Lower (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.