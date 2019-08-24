Tiger Management Increased Position in Facebook (FB); American National Bank Position In Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Was Boosted

American National Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 37,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 220,502 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 183,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.15M shares traded or 17.75% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pipeline move a risk for Canada’s Trudeau, but inaction worse; 29/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Federal Liberal government spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KMI SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 402.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 93,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 116,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35M, up from 23,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Elon Musk: Facebook ‘gives me the willies’; 20/03/2018 – There’s More Going On Than Facebook’s Faceplant: Markets Live; 13/03/2018 – German antitrust head plans third digital market investigation; 13/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer; 27/03/2018 – Facebook and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie appears in front of UK lawmakers; 02/05/2018 – Slashdot: Facebook’s Open-Source Go Bot Can Now Beat Professional Players (techcrunch.com); 29/03/2018 – Facebook is banning third-party data services from its ad targeting platform within the next six months; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 17/04/2018 – Facebook Opens Up Its Data — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Facebook crisis raises the bar in data privacy debate

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 840,600 are owned by Kensico Mngmt Corp. Steadfast Management LP holds 1.6% or 611,002 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.76% stake. Moreover, Corvex Management LP has 0.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 48,000 shares. Fernwood Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cannell Peter B And Inc accumulated 3,715 shares. Washington Tru Comml Bank invested in 1.51% or 56,843 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company reported 317,180 shares. The Oregon-based Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 0.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Family Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 14,716 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Country Club Trust Na reported 4,468 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 802,149 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Cap stated it has 2,244 shares.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88,500 shares to 203,040 shares, valued at $23.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 465,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Investment Advsrs Lc invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Utah Retirement System has 367,739 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 35,000 shares. Moreover, Webster National Bank & Trust N A has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1,550 shares. First Interstate State Bank has invested 0.13% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Oppenheimer And has 337,974 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cetera Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 1.55 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Beach Inv Counsel Pa accumulated 0.53% or 233,776 shares. Moreover, Manchester Capital Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Front Barnett Associate Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 17,571 shares. James Rech stated it has 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Bar Harbor Trust Ser stated it has 322,742 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia owns 13.90 million shares for 2.66% of their portfolio.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,678 shares to 4,265 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc Com (NYSE:STI) by 21,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).