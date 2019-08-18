Tiger Management Holds Holding in Facebook (FB); Annex Advisory Services Decreased Its Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $2.36 Million

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 402.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 93,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 116,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35M, up from 23,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook Data Collected by Cambridge Analytica Included Private Messages; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers flock to Facebook undeterred by privacy scandal; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook’s Board; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 21/03/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data…; 19/03/2018 – DIANNE FEINSTEIN, TOP DEMOCRAT ON SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE, ASKS PANEL CHAIRMAN CHUCK GRASSLEY IN LETTER TO HOLD HEARINGS ON FACEBOOK DATA USE REPORTS; 27/03/2018 – Atlas Consumer Law Files Federal Class Lawsuit Against Cambridge Analytica, Facebook & Mark Zuckerberg on Behalf of Plaintiffs; 23/04/2018 – Facebook Removes More ISIS Content by Actively Looking for It; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – “Black ops” at Cambridge Analytica: witness; 16/04/2018 – Facebook is looking at increased regulatory pressure following last week’s congressional testimony by founder Mark Zuckerberg

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 60.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 19,186 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 48,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 11/05/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie): Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2017 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL)

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Invest Associate Incorporated invested 0.47% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 8,366 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cincinnati Insurance Company accumulated 1.38 million shares or 3.11% of the stock. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 0.62% or 285,246 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Co reported 0.21% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gofen & Glossberg Limited Com Il holds 0.48% or 169,282 shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 57,089 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs holds 5,347 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Management owns 0.16% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,153 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Grp Inc Inc Nv has invested 0.37% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Private Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 9,106 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management has invested 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 6,152 shares to 275,560 shares, valued at $55.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 292,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha" on August 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: "Major Pharma Sees Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St." published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha" on August 06, 2019.

