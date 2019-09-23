Tiger Management Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.13 Million; Stock Rose; At&T Com (T) Shares Rose While Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lowered Position

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 226,540 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.35 million, up from 203,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 85.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1,494 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 10,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.10M shares traded or 142.19% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for “insights” on the administration; 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 10.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $246.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 9,779 shares to 6,408 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,000 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

