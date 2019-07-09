Tiger Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) as Share Value Rose; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Shares Rose, Fmr Boosted Its Position

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 59,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 21.42M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07B, up from 21.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $212.16. About 1.75 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 112,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,590 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 129,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $111.89. About 2.88M shares traded or 92.51% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. 4.80M shares were sold by A WILHELMSEN A S, worth $554.74M on Tuesday, February 5. Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought $50,190 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Tuesday, March 5.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 93,000 shares to 116,110 shares, valued at $19.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.94 million for 11.28 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mgmt Ltd reported 0.16% stake. Pennsylvania Trust invested in 0.1% or 11,296 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 404,499 shares. Moreover, Amp Investors Ltd has 0.03% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 46,658 shares. Rampart Investment Management Ltd Company holds 0.19% or 14,321 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr holds 252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership has 944 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 527,515 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP owns 0.33% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 639,745 shares. Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 6,212 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 78,757 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 0.44% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 15,631 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 17,900 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,927 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. $3.99 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of stock. The insider MCKENNA ANDREW J sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41 million. Shares for $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A..

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 369,680 shares to 7.36 million shares, valued at $1.00 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 1.32 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.92M shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).