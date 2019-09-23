Tiger Management Has Trimmed Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holding by $9.35 Million; Shares Rose; Cornercap Investment Counsel Cut Its Primoris Svcs Com (PRIM) Position by $408,800 as Shares Declined

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp Com (PRIM) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 20,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.19% . The institutional investor held 26,705 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $559,000, down from 47,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Primoris Svcs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 57,327 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 10/04/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Awards Valued Over $65 Million; 30/03/2018 – AMZN: Chaos at @amazon – they just fired most of their consultants and lobbyists. Bezos is rattled. – ! $AMZN; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation to Acquire Willbros; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Puts Enterprise Value at Approximately $100 Million; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES TO BUY WILLBROS GROUP,; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services 1Q Rev $504.1M; 20/03/2018 – Essential: This week @Amazon is offering Essential Phone – including the new Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray edition – for only; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Anticipates a Late Second Qtr 2018 Start Date for a Major Pipeline Project in Backlog; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS WILLBROS UTD BUSINESS TO BECOME NEW OPERATING SEGMENT, PRIMORIS UTD; 22/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – CONTRACT WAS SECURED BY ARB UNDERGROUND, PART OF UTILITIES & DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 275,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 414,402 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, down from 689,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 966,299 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 20/04/2018 – Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apollo’s Joe Azelby is leaving one year after joining firm- Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FROM APOLLO ASSET LIMITED; 26/03/2018 – APOLLO TOURISM & LEISURE LTD ATL.AX – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE EARNINGS ACCRETIVE IN FY19, FIRST FULL FINANCIAL YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 10/04/2018 – Joshua Franklin: #PrivateEquity firm Apollo seeks to raise more than $4B for 3rd natural resources fund; 28/03/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS IN INDIA TO BUY TWO ACCURAY RADIXACT® SYSTEMS; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES FINAL DIV/SHR 3 RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold PRIM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.36 million shares or 4.80% more from 36.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Commerce Limited holds 18,671 shares. 19,143 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Envestnet Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 10,749 shares. Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 4,632 shares. Cibc Markets reported 165,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Liability invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Ameritas Invest has invested 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Petrus Tru Lta owns 15,997 shares. Aqr Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 59,766 shares. Us Bank De invested in 0% or 719 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo invested in 2.08M shares or 1.22% of the stock.

Analysts await Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. PRIM’s profit will be $35.16 million for 7.15 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Primoris Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 97.14% EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $758.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc Com (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6,195 shares to 62,025 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation Co (NYSE:BAC) by 11,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 0.04% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 1.88M shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 581 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 116,091 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 0.04% or 22,544 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.04% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Karpas Strategies Limited Co holds 25,000 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 0.03% or 268,300 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.27% or 38,140 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 6,020 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.08% or 14,900 shares. Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Ltd has invested 0.04% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). First Allied Advisory Serv invested in 0.01% or 6,749 shares. Walleye Trading Lc holds 47,193 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 600 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.69M for 16.67 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.