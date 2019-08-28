Tiger Management Has Raised Stake in Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) by $69.69 Million; Parsons Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Union Pacific (UNP)

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 417.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.29M, up from 618,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 50.97M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 07/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEO of a top oil and gas producer and the head of Bank of America’s digital banking segment; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Expense Fell 1% to $13.9B; 05/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Bank of America Continues Expansion in Baltimore County, With Plans to Add Several Hundred Jobs in Hunt Valley; 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference (Correct); 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – FOX SAYS BOFA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SKY SYNDICATE; 16/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Euro, yuan and rouble lead forex trading revival – BAML

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 29.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 2,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 11,028 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 8,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $157.47. About 3.86 million shares traded or 23.04% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peavine Capital Lc owns 2,600 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Legacy Private Trust reported 58,154 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.94% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Acropolis Inv Management Lc owns 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 800 shares. Profund Advsr owns 14,607 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt owns 11,794 shares. Moreover, Citizens & Northern Corporation has 0.61% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6,532 shares. Fairfield Bush invested in 28,060 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Hartford Incorporated has 0.75% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 5,435 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,890 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Com holds 5,193 shares. Argent invested in 17,776 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Asset Management has invested 0.26% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 20.56M shares.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,801 shares to 302,114 shares, valued at $24.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 9,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,006 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 465,572 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $18.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,601 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).