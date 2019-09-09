Tiger Management Has Raised Stake in Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) by $69.69 Million as Stock Rose; Greenwich Wealth Management Position in Centene Dek (CNC) Has Raised as Stock Price Rose

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 3.08 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 417.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.29 million, up from 618,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 56.05M shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN FILING ON INCREASED CARREFOUR STAKE; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS AMENDS IPO FILING TO ADD MERRILL LYNCH AS UNDERWRITER; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Bank of America Confronts AI’s ‘Black Box’ With Fraud Detection Effort; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REYDA PREVIOUSLY WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 14/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S APAC EQUITY SYNDICATE HEAD; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday »

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 779,020 shares. 15,528 were reported by Qs Lc. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 6,865 are held by Brookstone Capital. Epoch Invest Partners has invested 0.55% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 4.02M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cap Investors reported 6.83 million shares. The New York-based Eminence Capital Lp has invested 2.24% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cordasco Networks has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1,400 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Fin Advisors has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Bp Plc has 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). South State reported 0.14% stake. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 5,841 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 3.33M shares stake.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 465,572 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $18.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,601 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

