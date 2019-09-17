Tiger Management Has Raised Holding in Facebook (FB) as Stock Price Rose; Davidson D A & Company Has Trimmed Holding in Deere & Co (DE) as Market Valuation Rose

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 41.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 51,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 72,852 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.07 million, down from 124,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $164.02. About 1.07M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 11,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 127,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.66M, up from 116,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 9.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Facebook to Launch Research Group on Election Influence; 21/03/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 24/03/2018 – UK investigators search London office of firm at centre of Facebook data storm; 17/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: MAKING TERMS CLEARER WITHOUT NEW RIGHTS TO USE DATA; 20/03/2018 – Facebook facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg admits mistakes in protecting Facebook users; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change its business model to win back trust, says early Facebook advisor Robert McNamee; 07/05/2018 – Facebook considers offering paid ad-free subscription option, sources say; 22/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica London search warrant adjourned until Friday-ICO

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12M for 18.98 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

