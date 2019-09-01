Tiger Management Has Raised Facebook (FB) Stake by $15.44 Million; As Exelixis (EXEL) Stock Price Rose, Meditor Group LTD Cut Position

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 871,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 15.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359.25M, down from 15.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 4.57M shares traded or 77.02% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Exelixis, Cuts Cboe; 26/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd. On Other; 15/03/2018 – EXELIXIS SUBMITS U.S. SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PR; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS & INVENRA IN PACT TO DEVELOP ANTIBODY CANCER TREATMENT

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 402.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 93,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 116,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35M, up from 23,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – This week on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: The YouTube shooting, Spotify’s IPO and a Facebook-Cambridge Analytica update; 02/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fool’s Day filter Nothing is off-limits in the fight between the two social media companies; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge academic claims to be `scapegoat’ in Facebook data scandal; 20/03/2018 – Massachusetts, New York send letter to Facebook demanding documents; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers on Facebook’s Use of Data; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO said firm played key Trump campaign role-UK TV; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook CPO announces third-party Stories integration so anyone can from a third-party app like Spotify can directly share to Facebook Stories, like say a song track. Launches in Beta today; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 22/03/2018 – Forget Facebook, Turkey Is Moving to Control All Content

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35,400 shares to 58,800 shares, valued at $15.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 112,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,590 shares, and cut its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,105 shares. Lafayette Invs reported 9,204 shares stake. Welch Forbes Ltd Company reported 0.86% stake. Capital Advsr Ltd Ltd reported 1,237 shares. Raymond James & owns 1.50M shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.73% or 504,627 shares in its portfolio. Dragoneer Invest Group Ltd Company invested in 4.85% or 481,266 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.05% or 10,600 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 157,476 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Marco Investment Ltd reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ghp Investment Incorporated reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whale Rock Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Taylor Asset has 6.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 57,800 shares. Kamunting Street Capital Mngmt LP holds 35,000 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% or 4,155 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated owns 11,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cap Fund Mngmt reported 23,994 shares. Goldman Sachs Group, New York-based fund reported 6.70 million shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). 20 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Qs Investors Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 119,117 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Meditor Gru owns 15.09 million shares or 67.36% of their US portfolio. Blume Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.08% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 6,200 shares. Samlyn Ltd Llc holds 0.27% or 478,532 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 57,453 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 23,310 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com owns 11,865 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0.01% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 2,413 shares. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Mgmt has invested 1.2% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

