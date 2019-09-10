Tiger Management Has Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) Position as Valuation Rose; As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Elk Creek Partners Cut Position

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 44,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 164,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, down from 209,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 511,623 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – WWE® Network Post-WrestleMania® Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) by 34.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 402,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 757,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.71 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $364.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $116.75. About 12.45 million shares traded or 7.93% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – M.VIDEO MVID.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 435 ROUBLES FROM 425 ROUBLES; 27/03/2018 – BROADTREE RESIDENTIAL – HAS OBTAINED $100 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 30/05/2018 – The JPMorgan of Europe? French Giant BNP Paribas Is on a Roll; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 19/03/2018 – JP MORGAN COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICAN EXPANSION IN STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%; 14/05/2018 – HNA THROUGH SUBSIDIARY HAS APPOINTED JP MORGAN SECURITIES AND BENEDETTO, GARTLAND & COMPANY AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO THE PROCESS; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Announces Threshold Price, Initial Reference Price and Deemed Conversion Rate for Cash; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Amoroso Says Trade Rhetoric Is a Headwind for Equities Near-Term (Video); 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.55B for 12.06 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.58 million shares to 3.20M shares, valued at $88.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 102.86% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adtalem Global Ed Inc by 34,501 shares to 392,637 shares, valued at $18.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 7,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc.