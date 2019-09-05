Tiger Management Has Lowered Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) as Market Valuation Rose; As Steelcase (SCS) Stock Declined, Holder Tieton Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.12 Million

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) by 34.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 402,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 757,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.71 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $112.65. About 9.51 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg; 22/05/2018 – Ultra Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 20; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 19/03/2018 – JP MORGAN COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICAN EXPANSION IN STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA FINANCE MINISTRY’S DEBT OFFICE COMMENTS ON JPMORGAN; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 9.40 FROM EUR 9.10; 07/05/2018 – Windstream President & CEO Tony Thomas to speak at J.P. Morgan conference

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 198,294 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY) by 429,045 shares to 3.44 million shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) by 31,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19 after the close. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44M for 9.24 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability holds 97,107 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd invested in 10,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. American Century Companies holds 0.01% or 430,523 shares in its portfolio. Cooke & Bieler Lp has invested 0.92% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Matarin Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.76% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 721,333 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 59,305 shares. Stifel owns 50,249 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies owns 23,720 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 15,644 shares. 223 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp. Cna Financial holds 21,407 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 9,899 shares. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). D E Shaw & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 209,243 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Kraus And stated it has 5,736 shares. Redwood Investments Ltd Liability Corporation owns 121,448 shares. Brave Warrior Advsrs Lc holds 2.07M shares or 10.52% of its portfolio. Biondo Invest Ltd Llc has 90,688 shares. Arrowstreet LP holds 0.02% or 103,472 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,884 shares. Aureus Asset Management has 32,191 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood White has invested 1.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cypress Asset Management Tx owns 85,865 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth invested in 0.62% or 28,483 shares. Aimz Inv Advisors Llc owns 2,402 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 13.99 million shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.11% or 28,039 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Group Incorporated owns 1.72 million shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Com has 0.99% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.28 million shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 11.64 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

