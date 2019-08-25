Tiger Management Has Lifted Position in Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) by $69.69 Million; As Keycorp (KEY) Shares Rose, Connable Office Raised Position by $1.52 Million

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 714.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 101,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 115,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 14,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 8.64 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 417.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 2.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.29 million, up from 618,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29 million shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Allergan Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML – sources [16:27 GMT13 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/05/2018 – Square Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Bofa not pushing for investment banking for China; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Bank of America’s Cathy Bessant says; 30/04/2018 – BOFA TO TAKE $800 MLN CHARGE IN 2Q ON REDEMPTION OF TRUPS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 17,400 shares to 921,547 shares, valued at $32.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,800 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,191 shares to 14,875 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,322 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

