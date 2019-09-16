Tiger Management Has Lifted Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $2.25 Million; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Holder Twin Tree Management LP Has Raised Its Stake by $839,800 as Share Value Rose

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 11,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 127,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.66 million, up from 116,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $185.99. About 5.69M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Wall St advances on energy bump; Facebook woes continues; 22/05/2018 – SECURITY PROBLEM CAN NEVER BE FULLY SOLVED – ZUCKERBERG; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: ANNOUNCING NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COU; 18/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook investigating employee over ties to Trump campaign data firm; 07/03/2018 – Grenade blast kills one in Sri Lanka communal violence, social media blocked; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s privacy plans in Europe; 08/04/2018 – Facebook Suspends Data Firm Cubeyou in Wake of Privacy Scandal; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 21/05/2018 – Facebook Apology Tour; Can ‘Solo’ Rule Holiday?; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 29.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 32,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 140,314 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, up from 108,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.04. About 1.55 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bragg Fin has invested 0.69% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 1.43% or 317,618 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mairs And accumulated 0% or 1,300 shares. Capital Mgmt Assocs Ny has invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 35,031 were accumulated by Edgemoor Inv Advsrs. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department reported 10,647 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Leuthold Gp Lc stated it has 0.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dsc Advsr LP owns 7,235 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Glenmede Na stated it has 1.01M shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Ltd invested in 0.43% or 50,400 shares. Clal Insurance Entertainment Ltd reported 1.64% stake. Moreover, Jacobs Ca has 2.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 78,716 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $246.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24,100 shares to 34,700 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $20.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiagen Nv (Call) by 66,121 shares to 19,200 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,300 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.