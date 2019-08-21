Tiger Management Has Lifted Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stake by $7.35 Million; Marietta Investment Partners Upped Its Zoetis (ZTS) Holding by $2.22 Million; Market Value Rose

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 262,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 689,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.48 million, up from 426,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 1.53M shares traded or 3.00% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Johnson Controls power unit draws interest from KKR, Apollo – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares May 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 27/03/2018 – Sonali Basak: Insurers with ties to Goldman Sachs and Apollo are under scrutiny by regulators and clients. Exclusive reporting; 29/03/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – APOLLO ASSET AND FOUNDING SHAREHOLDERS OF DWELLOP AS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT ON AND CHANGE OF SHARE OWNERSHIP IN COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Apollo Aviation Group Raises $950 Million for SASOF IV; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Timeshare operator ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS FINAL DIV/SHR 5 RUPEES; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 26/03/2018 – APOLLO TOURISM & LEISURE LTD ATL.AX – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE EARNINGS ACCRETIVE IN FY19, FIRST FULL FINANCIAL YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 25/05/2018 – Johnson Controls Power Unit Is Said to Draw KKR, Apollo Interest

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 22,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 53,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 31,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $127.89. About 1.41 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11,182 shares to 37,370 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 3,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,258 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

