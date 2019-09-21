Tiger Management Has Increased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.13 Million as Market Value Rose; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Position In Cvs Health (CVS) Was Boosted

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 226,540 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.35M, up from 203,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 66.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 27,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 69,705 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 41,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 9.13 million shares traded or 14.10% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast

