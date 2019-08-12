Tiger Management Has Increased Position in Facebook (FB) as Share Value Rose; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Value Rose While Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Increased Stake by $1.02 Million

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 261,240 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, up from 231,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 5.96 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION IS NOT CONTINGENT ON RECEIPT OF FINANCING; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – INCREASED ITS UNIT REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $1 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM; 14/03/2018 – SCHWARZMAN: CIC’S INVESTMENT IN BX LASTED LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 12/04/2018 – AMA to Sell Vehicle Panel Repair Business to Blackstone for A$508M Enterprise Value; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – TOTAL AUM INCREASED $81.4 BLN, OR 22%, TO $449.6 BLN AT QTR-END DRIVEN BY $112.2 BILLION OF INFLOWS; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO GENERATE 4X RETURN IN MPHASIS SELLDOWN; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY – IF BLACKSTONE DEAL COMPLETED AFTER OCT 15, SHAREHOLDERS TO GET PER DIEM AMOUNT OF ABOUT $0.004/SHARE FOR EACH DAY UNTIL CLOSING DATE; 30/05/2018 – Blackstone’s Gray sees scope for Italian deals despite political strife; 29/05/2018 – Blackstone Woos Ultra-Wealthy With Tax-Free Hedge Fund Pitch (Video)

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 402.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 93,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 116,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35M, up from 23,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk deleted both SpaceX and Tesla’s Facebook pages because Facebook gives him “the willies.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 5% after a bad weekend of news; 11/05/2018 – Alex Heath: FB’s crypto efforts will take years to materialize, sources tell me. But the company doesn’t plan to hold an; 17/04/2018 – Facebook researchers are creating a device that communicates messages through vibrations on skin; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO mentioned this in an update on changes Facebook is making to tools used by third party developers; 17/05/2018 – Facebook Class A Favored by 68 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – Jeffrey Gundlach, the market’s “bond king,” announced bets on a gas exploration and production ETF and against Facebook; 23/03/2018 – Beijing has blocked many U.S. internet companies, like Facebook and Google, so they have very small businesses in the country; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 20/05/2018 – FACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A reported 1.67% stake. Accredited Invsts Inc holds 4,538 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Hartline Inv holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,217 shares. Benin reported 0.53% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tcw Grp Incorporated holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.41 million shares. Burney reported 27,719 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Incorporated Wi reported 30,990 shares. Centre Asset Limited Com owns 76,160 shares. Sageworth Trust holds 0% or 25 shares. & Co stated it has 2,695 shares. Granite Investment Prtn Limited Liability owns 0.8% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 84,214 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prtn Incorporated accumulated 0.59% or 44,057 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc owns 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,112 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc accumulated 1.54 million shares. Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Corp Nj has 0.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,054 shares.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 7,797 shares to 13,601 shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 465,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13M shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 9,162 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Somerset Gp Limited Liability Co holds 6,000 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York holds 29,345 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Bailard invested 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Benjamin F Edwards And Co reported 867 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 0.01% stake. Massachusetts Service Company Ma owns 13.00M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Gruss And Inc stated it has 1.45% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 23,975 shares in its portfolio. New Vernon Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.11% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 13,201 shares. 30,451 were accumulated by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com. Regions holds 20,057 shares. Alabama-based Oakworth has invested 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Fayez Sarofim invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).