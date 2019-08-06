Tiger Management Has Increased Position in Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) as Market Valuation Rose; Capital Growth Management LP Decreased Its Stake in Pbf Energy (PBF) by $11.16 Million as Share Price Declined

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 360,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 270,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, down from 630,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 3.26 million shares traded or 49.75% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit in next 2 days; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC SAYS ON MAY 2, ENTERED INTO A NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery plans begins alky unit restart; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – ANNOUNCES CREDIT FACILITY UPSIZING TO $3.4 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – PBF EXPORTING GASOLINE COMPONENTS TO MEXICO FROM TORRANCE: CEO; 27/03/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY MAY FINISH GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL BY MID-APRIL; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY: REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4B; 13/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS GASOLINE UNIT; 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit by Friday

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 417.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.29 million, up from 618,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 92.32M shares traded or 89.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 12/03/2018 – Timken to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America said in a statement Thursday that its policy, first stated in April, on refusing to finance manufacturers of military-style weapons for civilians “is unchanged.”; 14/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Conference May 29; 16/03/2018 – BofA European boss to step down; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BAFIN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA FAILED TO PUBLISH NOTIFICATIONS ON VOTING RIGHTS, INSTRUMENTS IN PRESCRIBED TIMEFRAME; 14/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 12% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is BAC Stock Ready to Go to $40 or $20? – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bank of America Keeps This Amazing 4.5-Year Streak Alive – Nasdaq” published on July 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Analysts Digest Q1 Print, ‘Weaker’ Guidance – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private Trust invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Whalerock Point Prns Ltd holds 2.52% or 139,759 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp invested in 0.51% or 2.24M shares. 31,233 are held by Hilltop Holdg. Paragon Mgmt Ltd reported 11,111 shares stake. Johnson Financial Gru Incorporated accumulated 0.18% or 75,273 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Liability invested in 505,704 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust stated it has 179,568 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Pl Capital Limited Liability invested in 41,500 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Fishman Jay A Mi has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Personal Svcs has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wharton Business Gp Llc accumulated 16,630 shares. Chem Bancorporation stated it has 87,194 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hedeker Wealth Lc invested in 3.29% or 166,613 shares.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 17,400 shares to 921,547 shares, valued at $32.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,601 shares, and cut its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 70,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 670,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dis (NYSE:CBD).