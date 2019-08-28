Tiger Management Has Increased Its Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Holding; Alta Capital Management Increases Stake in Western Alliance Banc (WAL)

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Banc (WAL) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 21,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 320,724 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16 million, up from 298,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Banc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 120,415 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 417.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.29M, up from 618,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.98. About 23.97M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – ‘Good Side’ of U.S. Eco Data Is Strong, Says BofA’s Meyer (Video); 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO; 15/05/2018 – Genomic Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE: PRICING OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY-LINKED NOTES; 14/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory reported 1,132 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 151,803 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 198,091 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 904,778 shares stake. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 428,362 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 294,696 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,393 shares. Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Limited owns 11,330 shares. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.46% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Loomis Sayles Communications LP accumulated 0.02% or 242,654 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.14% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 51,987 shares. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Guardian Cap Lp reported 6,985 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 437,886 shares to 15,940 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Stores (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 286,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,227 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Mngmt reported 0.48% stake. Central National Bank Trust holds 85,746 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd holds 80,091 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 128,312 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Trust Co Of Vermont invested in 45,914 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Intrust Bank Na accumulated 113,592 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 411,307 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) owns 50,573 shares. E&G Advsr Lp owns 70,738 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Highstreet Asset has 56,000 shares. Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stock Yards Comml Bank And Trust, a Kentucky-based fund reported 12,266 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fca Tx holds 0.19% or 17,988 shares. 121,078 were reported by Edge Wealth Mngmt.