Tiger Management Has Decreased Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $9.42 Million; Shares Rose; As Prudential Finl (PRU) Share Price Declined, Benin Management Upped Stake by $805,623

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.09. About 1.57M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Madison Strempek of Crofton, Maryland named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two New Jersey youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Beats on EPS, Sees Adjusted Operating Income Rise — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES PRUDENTIAL’S SENIOR NOTES AT BAA1; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 09/05/2018 – HAWAII RENEWS PACT W/PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT TO MANAGE $2.4B PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Two Mississippi youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 07/05/2018 – Financial wellness program popularity rises among employers, up 63 percentage points in two years

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 37.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 58,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67M, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Prudential Stock Is Falling Today – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 20,845 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Payden & Rygel stated it has 7,300 shares. 1.50 million were reported by Ajo Lp. Fort Washington Investment Incorporated Oh accumulated 34,679 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 30,250 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Limited Com holds 0.12% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 201,669 shares. Shell Asset owns 0.23% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 115,888 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 13,256 shares. 94,607 were reported by Moody Savings Bank Division. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Co has 4,625 shares. Acadian Asset Limited reported 1.35M shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na has 0.71% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 19,615 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 16,145 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 81,206 shares. Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 155,989 shares to 113,511 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,055 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Registered Inv Advisor holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,967 shares. Dsc Limited Partnership reported 3,937 shares stake. 125 are held by Kings Point Cap Mngmt. Lifeplan Gru reported 61 shares. The Ohio-based Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 228,833 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt reported 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bailard reported 41,431 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 2.18 million shares or 0.82% of the stock. The Michigan-based Ally Fincl has invested 0.51% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meridian Invest Counsel Inc invested 1.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Nicholas Invest Partners Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Personal Ser has 1,896 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 65,267 shares. Hwg Limited Partnership reported 3.03% stake.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.58 million shares to 3.20 million shares, valued at $88.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73M for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.