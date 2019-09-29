Tiger Management Has Cut Adobe (ADBE) Position by $7.09 Million; Sei Investments Company Has Lifted Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake by $694,860; Share Value Declined

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 46,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 438,827 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01M, up from 392,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 2.05 million shares traded or 8.74% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 40.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 24,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 34,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.22M, down from 58,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86M shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 66,103 shares to 64,028 shares, valued at $16.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 5,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,417 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).