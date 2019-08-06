Tiger Management Has Boosted Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Position by $7.35 Million as Valuation Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Front Barnett Associates Has Lowered Stake by $481,453

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 262,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 689,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.48M, up from 426,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 675,588 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 12/03/2018 – APOLLO TO OFFER PFD SHRS; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board Bought Majority of CareerBuilder in 2017; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL 1Q ECONOMIC LOSS/SHR 30C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 05/03/2018 – Democratic lawmakers have asked the White House and Kushner Companies for documents following reported loans from Citibank and Apollo Global Management; 26/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE BACK-TO-BACK CONTRACT TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH APOLLO; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTRLY ECONOMIC NET LOSS $0.30 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Hunter Group ASA: Hunter Group ASA Enters into definitive VLCC contract transfer agreements with Apollo Asset Ltd; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 2.50 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 2.28 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals in India to Acquire Two Accuray Radixact® Systems; 29/03/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – APOLLO IS CONSIDERING SEVERAL INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR COMPANY IN OTHER SECTORS THAN OIL SERVICE

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 4,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 77,403 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, down from 81,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $120.99. About 1.11M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apollo Global Management, LLC Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chuck E. Cheese Abruptly Cancels a $1.4 Billion Deal to Go Public – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apollo Global Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Highlander, Evans Food, Wind Point, Mill Rock, TA, Apax – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM) by 402,200 shares to 757,800 shares, valued at $76.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 465,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc stated it has 4,890 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 14,000 shares. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division holds 0.03% or 7,340 shares. Us State Bank De reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 51,861 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 8,128 were reported by Advisory Services Net Ltd Limited Liability Company. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lc holds 430,796 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Proffitt Goodson owns 4,213 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tiger Management Ltd stated it has 5.87% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Putnam Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 1.96 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pnc Fin Services Inc has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 7,700 are owned by Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6.31 million are owned by Davis Selected Advisers. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Llc invested in 0.25% or 4.06M shares. 5,577 are owned by Gideon Cap Advsr Inc. Hodges Capital Management invested in 12,618 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 975 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc has 2,800 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.4% stake. Pacifica Cap Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). New York-based Bluemountain Capital Lc has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Findlay Park Prns Llp has 3.38% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3.37 million shares. Cambridge Tru reported 33,428 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Group has invested 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreno Evelyn V has 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 1.08M shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bullish Options Bias in American Express (AXP) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings This Week -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.