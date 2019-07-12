Tiger Management Has Boosted Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Position; As Sempra Energy (SRE) Valuation Rose, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted by $5.91 Million Its Stake

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 262,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 689,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.48 million, up from 426,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44B market cap company. It closed at $35.86 lastly. It is up 9.12% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 14/05/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC – $4.9 BILLION OF CAPITAL INFLOWS IN QTR; 11/04/2018 – REG-Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Company Secretary Change; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics: books oversubscribed; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC: Statement re withdrawal of Apollo; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 2.45 BLN RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – APOLLO CONFIRMS, ON ITS OWN BEHALF AND ON BEHALF OF APOLLO FUNDS, THAT NEITHER IT NOR APOLLO FUNDS INTENDS TO MAKE AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE FIRSTGROUP; 27/03/2018 – Sonali Basak: Insurers with ties to Goldman Sachs and Apollo are under scrutiny by regulators and clients. Exclusive reporting; 11/04/2018 – Greyhound owner FirstGroup rejects bid from Apollo

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 965.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 47,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,200 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, up from 4,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $140.39. About 1.02 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – JOSEPH A. HOUSEHOLDER ALSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 77,895 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $14.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,700 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $117,761 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0% or 10,968 shares. Of Vermont reported 1,705 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 3,549 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na accumulated 0.13% or 5,130 shares. Cap Invsts holds 14.00 million shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 7,393 were reported by Everence Cap Mngmt. Moreover, Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has 0.01% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 22,132 shares. Rare Ltd stated it has 8.1% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Profund Advsrs Limited holds 0.13% or 21,183 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Kayne Anderson Cap Lp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Sun Life Fincl owns 467 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mogy Joel R Counsel accumulated 1,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 5,393 shares.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 17,400 shares to 921,547 shares, valued at $32.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM) by 402,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 757,800 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

