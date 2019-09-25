Tiger Management Continues to Hold Position in Facebook (FB); As Suncor Energy (SU) Market Value Declined, Holder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Trimmed by $7.77 Million Its Holding

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 250,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.37M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.87. About 2.22 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 11,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 127,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.66M, up from 116,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.28. About 18.78M shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/05/2018 – Blockchain, the decentralized record-keeping system, could help tackle some of Facebook’s most bothersome problems, like identity verification or advertising sales; 25/04/2018 – INDIA GOVT OFFICIAL TELLS REPORTERS ON NOTICES TO FACEBOOK, CA; 18/05/2018 – Facebook to Include News Organizations in Political Ad Database; 15/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Made $1.37B in Net Purchases of Facebook (Video); 26/03/2018 – FTC Says It Is Investigating Facebook Privacy Practices — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – The political right has found a new foe in Google, Facebook and big tech; 11/04/2018 – Former Facebook exec says regulation would be good for Facebook, bad for competition; 21/03/2018 – Don Martin: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016: source | National Newswatch; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL TAKE DOWN UNLAWFUL OPIOID ADS ‘IF PEOPLE FLAG THOSE ADS FOR US’; 12/04/2018 – EU Says `Sanctions Should Be Applied’ If Facebook Broke Laws (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,758 were reported by Provident. Oxbow Advisors Limited Company invested in 0.49% or 21,239 shares. Nexus Inv Management accumulated 2.9% or 108,530 shares. Driehaus Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 1.38% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stanley Mgmt Lc accumulated 5.06% or 54,500 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Company reported 13,328 shares. Tdam Usa holds 40,356 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 2.17 million shares. Dragoneer Gp Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 448,465 shares. First National Trust Communications stated it has 35,415 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Lipe & Dalton reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capital International Sarl holds 47,815 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation owns 26,437 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $246.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,040 shares to 179,000 shares, valued at $23.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,001 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 19.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $918.23M for 13.50 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.