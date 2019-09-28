Tiger Legatus Capital Management Upped Zynga (ZNGA) Holding by $6.07 Million; Market Value Rose; Amalgamated Bank Boosted Its Intel (INTC) Position by $3.26 Million

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 69,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 644,165 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.84M, up from 574,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 03/04/2018 – DFLabs Achieves Certification with McAfee ePO and DXL for Security Automation and Orchestration; 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight; 03/04/2018 – WIND RIVER – ANNOUNCED THAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVE ASSET FIRM TPG WILL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY FROM INTEL; TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 18.89M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Mobile Developer Gram Games for $250 Million in Cash; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $489.82M and $224.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 85,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) by 8,163 shares to 9,093 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon. Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,930 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Global Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings.