Tiger Legatus Capital Management Upped Stake in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) by $2.94 Million; As Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Market Valuation Rose, Holder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Cut Holding by $414,144

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 23,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,157 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 144,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 46,783 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 426,100 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 25/05/2018 – BNN: Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm; 11/04/2018 – Greyhound owner FirstGroup rejects bid from Apollo; 08/03/2018 – FITCH EXPECTS TO RATE APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS 30-YR NOTES A-; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q REV. 18.6B RUPEES; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF VOYA INSURANCE AND ANNUITY’S A2 RATING FOR DOWNGRADE; 16/04/2018 – Tronc is fielding offers from private equity firm Apollo, media peer Gannett and now capital-rich SoftBank, Axios reported, citing an anonymous source; 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 12/03/2018 – APO, REALTY PARTNERS PARTNERSHIP FOR REAL ESTATE IN ITALY; 25/04/2018 – Apollo Aviation Group Raises $950M for SASOF IV Aviation Fund; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Swings to Loss On Slide in Investment Income

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,510 shares to 34,061 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 141,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Motorcar Parts of America Appoints CEO of Diagnostic and Testing Business – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Motorcar Parts of America Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Motorcar Parts of America Expands Sales Team – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “40 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Unifi, Inc. (UFI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 862,285 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks reported 481,251 shares. Kirr Marbach Comm Ltd Liability Company In has 1.2% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). 499,101 are held by Kennedy Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Metropolitan Life Ins Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Swiss Savings Bank holds 34,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 538 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt accumulated 30,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 1.57M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Pzena Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 653,637 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 55,961 shares. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Fine Cap Prns Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1.41M shares.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apollo Global Management to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on January 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “West Corporation Divests Remaining Legacy Call Center Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “West Corporation Acquires Notified NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Apollo Global Management Elevates Anthony Civale and Martin Kelly to Co-Chief Operating Officers; Kelly to remain as Firm’s CFO – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo Global Management Buys Direct ChassisLink, Blume Global For Reported $2.5B – Benzinga” with publication date: March 07, 2019.