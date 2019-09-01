Tiger Legatus Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) by $4.03 Million; As Amber Rd (AMBR) Valuation Were Volatile, Needham Investment Management Has Upped Position by $520,000

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc (AMBR) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 71,858 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.29M for 88.70 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). 58,973 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4,935 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Essex Invest Ltd Liability owns 22,735 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). King Luther Capital Management Corporation has 37,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc reported 0% stake. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company accumulated 3,965 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,404 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 174,350 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) or 13,440 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 0.02% or 131,400 shares in its portfolio.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 6,350 shares to 61,500 shares, valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 31,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,600 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.