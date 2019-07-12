Tiger Legatus Capital Management Trimmed Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Holding by $4.03 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Coastline Trust Co Has Lifted Stake

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 1,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,320 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 15,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $278.74. About 1.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 98,879 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.38 million for 91.18 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “These 3 Popular Stocks Saw Volatile Action This Week – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Descartes MacroPointâ„¢ Capacity Matching Helps Freight Brokers Address Tight Transportation Capacity Market – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 29, 2019 : PANW, VEEV, KEYS, PVH, UHAL, VRNT, DSGX, SMTC, QADA, TLYS, RTW – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Descartes Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard, Visa price targets get a boost – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Slack Technologies: It’s Not Too Late to Buy the Stock at a Discount – Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Are These 3 Big Businesses Going Crypto? – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. Store Capital – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

