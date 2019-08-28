Tiger Legatus Capital Management Stake in Copart (CPRT) Upped by $600,000 as Stock Rose; Ionic Capital Management Has Upped Its Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Stake by $2.92 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 1.68M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $74.91. About 950,340 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Weybosset Research & Mngmt has 8.61% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 241,640 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 839,879 shares. Guggenheim Ltd holds 0.03% or 60,832 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 66 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Barclays Public Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.55M shares. Lafleur & Godfrey reported 2.09% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Canandaigua Savings Bank And Communication owns 5,830 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Da Davidson &, Montana-based fund reported 5,161 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 1.16 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 28,650 shares.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 13,315 shares to 50,685 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 94,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh (CEFL).

