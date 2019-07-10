Tiger Legatus Capital Management Raised Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Position; Sanfilippo John B & Son (JBSS) Has 1.3 Sentiment

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 160% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc acquired 80,000 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock rose 5.90%. The Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc holds 130,000 shares with $8.28 million value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $14.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 585,531 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa

Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc (JBSS) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 61 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 47 reduced and sold their holdings in Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 7.88 million shares, down from 8.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 37 Increased: 39 New Position: 22.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: ACIA,JKS,LRAD,SSNC – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Enters Into Non-Binding Indicative Proposal to Acquire GBST Holdings Limited – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C to attend RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer &, New York-based fund reported 26,735 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 0.07% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 49,429 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corp owns 46,917 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt reported 231,918 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited has invested 0.99% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 22.15 million shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 4,395 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 168,126 shares. Aviva Pcl owns 79,411 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Delphi Inc Ma reported 0.19% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 242,859 shares. Kirr Marbach & Lc In owns 147,445 shares. Cantillon Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 2.4% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Frontier Capital Mngmt Communication Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.64M shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc holds 0.11% or 78,779 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 5 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Friday, February 15 report.

More notable recent John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying John B. Sanfilippo Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JBSS) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company has market cap of $909.29 million. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings. It has a 27.24 P/E ratio. The firm also offers peanut butter in various sizes and varieties; food and snack products, such as snack mixes, salad toppings, snacks, snack bites, trail mixes, dried fruit, and chocolate and yogurt coated products; baking ingredients; bulk food products; sunflower kernels, pepitas, almond butter, cashew butter, candy and confections, corn snacks, sesame sticks, and other sesame snack products; and various toppings for ice cream and yogurt.