Tiger Legatus Capital Management Raised Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Stake; Cornercap Investment Counsel Stake in General Mls Com (GIS) Upped as Market Valuation Rose

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc Com (GIS) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 7,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, up from 87,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 2.57M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 927,124 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 20,458 shares to 21,760 shares, valued at $577,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,021 shares, and cut its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. Reit (NYSE:WPC).

