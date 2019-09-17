Tiger Legatus Capital Management Position in Yandex N V (YNDX) Lowered as Stock Value Rose; Eagle Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Steel Dynamics (STLD) by $2.45 Million

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 117,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 382,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 909,124 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 83.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 81,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 16,045 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $484,000, down from 97,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 1.25M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q EPS 96c; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SDI’S ACQUISITION OF CSN HEARTLAND IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS 96C; SAW 1Q EPS 88C-92C; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68M for 26.19 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $583,534 activity. RINN RUSSELL B bought $51,160 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Pushis Glenn bought $149,986 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) on Wednesday, June 5. Shares for $135,150 were bought by Shaheen Gabriel on Friday, May 24.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 28,501 shares to 411,267 shares, valued at $80.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 36,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 915,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).