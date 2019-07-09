Tiger Legatus Capital Management Position in Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Cut by $4.03 Million as Stock Rose; Dana Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position by $401,280

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.82. About 58,456 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,206 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, up from 60,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $143.5. About 732,964 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.44 million for 92.05 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Int Grp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Invesco Ltd has 594,193 shares. Primecap Ca reported 1.37 million shares. Boston Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0.07% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Samlyn Lc, a New York-based fund reported 77,712 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research stated it has 82,412 shares. Stephens Mngmt Grp Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 19,755 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 60,000 were reported by Viking Fund Mgmt Llc. Community & Invest Co reported 106,449 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 33,853 shares. Moore Lp holds 0.12% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 3,041 shares in its portfolio.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 25,434 shares to 460,675 shares, valued at $30.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,260 shares, and cut its stake in Avangrid Inc.