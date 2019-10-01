Tiger Legatus Capital Management Lowered Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Activision Blizzard (Call) (ATVI) Shareholder Avalon Global Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $3.53 Million as Valuation Rose

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91 million, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 1.10M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) (ATVI) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 5.53M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $211.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 18,600 shares to 61,500 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,080 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eqis Capital Mgmt invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Riverpark Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 107,965 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Co Na stated it has 564,583 shares. Clearbridge Llc has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Suntrust Banks invested in 44,552 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 23,657 shares. Jericho Capital Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 4.32% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Shelter Mutual Insur reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Hudock Capital Grp Limited Com holds 579 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Davenport & Lc accumulated 17,416 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg invested in 90,540 shares. Ent Financial Service Corp has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 165 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 1,141 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.29M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 79,472 were accumulated by Axa. Campbell Com Invest Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 33,032 shares. Swarthmore Inc owns 145,100 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has 10,241 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs holds 5,996 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Markston Int Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 1,125 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 12.01M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.07% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 145,073 shares. 5,497 were reported by Creative Planning. Shaker Lc Oh owns 10,200 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Valinor Mngmt LP holds 1.54 million shares or 5.33% of its portfolio. Paloma Mgmt has 25,265 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 165,664 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 139,703 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.23 million for 14.99 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.