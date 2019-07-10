Tiger Legatus Capital Management Lowered Its Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Position by $4.03 Million; Share Value Rose; Cwh Capital Management Boosted Borgwarner (BWA) Stake by $1.24 Million

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 16,125 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 375,248 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.44M for 92.38 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 65,194 shares to 369,614 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 36,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,695 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).