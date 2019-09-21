Tiger Legatus Capital Management Lowered Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holding by $2.52 Million as Shares Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Troy Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 87,174 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43 million, down from 94,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85 million shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 251,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.61M, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 6.30M shares traded or 163.98% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – APOLLO MUST, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON 9 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE OFFER FOR CO OR ANNOUNCE IT DOES NOT INTEND TO; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q OTHER INCOME 58.4M RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Apollo Global: QDOBA Names Keith Guilbault as CEO; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals in India to Acquire Two Accuray Radixact® Systems; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO TO OFFER PFD SHRS; 13/03/2018 – ELLIOTT, APOLLO SAID TO BE AMONG FIRMS WORKING ON MARKET FIXES; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q REV. 18.6B RUPEES, EST. 19.50B; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO BUYING COS ECONOMIC AT WELL-LEVEL AT $30-40/BARREL; 01/05/2018 – FLATT, APOLLO’S LEON BLACK DISCUSS PRIVATE EQUITY STRATEGIES

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Intrado Announces Second Annual Digital Media Client Summit – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apollo to Offer Senior Notes NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Cisco, Cloudcherry, Centerbridge, Clearlake, Syncsort, TA, Audax – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Blackstone (BX), Apollo (APO) Said to Eye Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) Stake – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “Private equity firms are becoming lenders. Here’s why. – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.66 million for 16.69 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Accuvest Global reported 0.24% stake. Karpas Strategies Ltd Com has 0.36% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 25,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Pnc Svcs accumulated 20,498 shares. Covey Capital Ltd Llc invested in 47,911 shares or 1.97% of the stock. 41,305 were reported by Allen Investment Mngmt. Spectrum Mgmt Gp Inc holds 0% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) or 42 shares. Tiger Mngmt Llc has 37.66M shares. 527,189 are held by Prns Group Holdg Ag. First Republic Investment Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 301,903 shares. Boston Prtn owns 3,643 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Bbr Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Creative Planning invested in 14,138 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd holds 0.29% or 10,993 shares in its portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson accumulated 0.04% or 4,453 shares.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Inc by 836,400 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $111.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 37,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Joel Isaacson & Co Limited Liability Company holds 14,296 shares. 5,450 are owned by Drexel Morgan And. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Com invested 2.29% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 1.98M shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Amg Funds reported 9,564 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na stated it has 28,643 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 5,965 shares stake. Chilton Mgmt Limited Company holds 23,090 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.08% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 930 shares. Old Point Tru & Financial Services N A holds 4.18% or 62,521 shares. Moreover, Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Edmp Incorporated has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt, California-based fund reported 9.71M shares. Paragon Capital Lc owns 927 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Llc reported 59,540 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.45 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.