Tiger Legatus Capital Management Increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holding; Mohawk Industries (MHK)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 160% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc acquired 80,000 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc holds 130,000 shares with $8.28 million value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $11.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.13. About 1.33M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST

Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 208 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 157 sold and trimmed holdings in Mohawk Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 54.32 million shares, down from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Mohawk Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 46 Reduced: 111 Increased: 134 New Position: 74.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MODN, SSNC, AGNC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: WLK, AVT, LOW, EL, SSNC – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Apple Hospitality REIT, Flagstar Bancorp and SS&C Technologies Holdings – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Announces $500 Million Common Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Connable Office has 0.06% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company owns 50,160 shares. Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Macquarie Gru has 287,817 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 328,428 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Amp Capital Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Comerica Comml Bank invested in 10,471 shares. Hallmark Incorporated holds 1.61% or 231,918 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 109,926 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Citigroup has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking reported 168,126 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Principal, Iowa-based fund reported 30,080 shares. Maverick Capital holds 2.23 million shares.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 43.22% above currents $47.13 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Raymond James. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 30. UBS maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Buy” rating and $80 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, April 17.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.33 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America , and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). It has a 2.31 P/E ratio. The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds’ Most-Bought Stocks Last Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Upgrades Mohawk Industries On Valuation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel Upgrades Mohawk Industries, Expects Margins To Improve Through 2019 – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mohawk Industries Reports Q2 Results NYSE:MHK – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK): Third Avenue Managementâ€™s Latest Thoughts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

The stock increased 0.93% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $115.4. About 238,793 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS

Fourpoints Investment Managers S.A.S. holds 8.21% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. for 19,100 shares. Fir Tree Capital Management Lp owns 677,520 shares or 7.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Impala Asset Management Llc has 5.83% invested in the company for 885,310 shares. The Florida-based Goodhaven Capital Management Llc has invested 3.52% in the stock. Rudman Errol M, a New York-based fund reported 34,200 shares.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.66 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.63 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $191.92M for 10.85 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.96% negative EPS growth.