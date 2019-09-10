Tiger Legatus Capital Management Increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holding by $5.04 Million; Everence Capital Management Stake in Travelers Companies Ord (TRV) Has Increased as Shares Rose

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 1.48M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC)

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Ord (TRV) by 43.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 3,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 11,557 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 8,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 1.63M shares traded or 35.92% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC – AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $85.03 & ADJ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $84.54; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K; 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers; 02/05/2018 – Club Med’s New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay F; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 31/05/2018 – Hurricane Season Begins, Travelers Seeking Advice; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap Mngmt LP reported 0.38% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com owns 1.16 million shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 774 shares. Asset Management One Ltd invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Hhr Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 244,413 shares. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 6.74 million shares. Maverick Ltd owns 2.23M shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Zweig accumulated 34,831 shares. Hallmark Cap Management Inc holds 231,918 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) invested in 0% or 26 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 7,474 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swarthmore Grp Inc holds 3.71% or 13,550 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1.11M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook SS&C Technologies (SSNC) – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Dropped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aberdeen Standard Investments Successfully Integrates and Extends Investor Servicing with SS&C – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SS&C names new global sales head – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 3,564 shares to 25,357 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Estee Lauder Cl A Ord (NYSE:EL) by 2,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,452 shares, and cut its stake in Vf Ord (NYSE:VFC).