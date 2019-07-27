Tiger Legatus Capital Management Increased Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Position by $5.95 Million; Stock Value Rose; Costco Wholesale (COST) Shareholder Cim Investment Mangement Boosted Holding by $458,590

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 14.37 million shares traded or 567.17% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 172.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 1,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,995 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 949,536 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yandex expands ride-hailing into Romania, Ghana – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Yandex (YNDX) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Yandex NV to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 26, 2019 : MCD, ABBV, CHTR, CL, ITW, AON, PSX, TWTR, ZBH, VTR, WY, YNDX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 26th – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.77% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Illinois-based Zacks Invest Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Northeast Consultants Inc stated it has 842 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd holds 0.31% or 62,842 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas holds 0.7% or 35,990 shares. S&Co Inc holds 0.13% or 4,715 shares in its portfolio. Tctc Holding Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Brown Advisory reported 0.97% stake. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 58,913 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 6,362 were reported by Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Company. 270,735 were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited Company. Northstar Asset Management Lc accumulated 1,760 shares. Wilsey Asset Mngmt holds 1.72% or 17,040 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Serv Advsrs has 0.18% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 182,589 shares.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 4,413 shares to 4,403 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Industrial Realty Tr (NYSE:FR) by 8,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,672 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).