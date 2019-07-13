Tiger Legatus Capital Management Increased Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Position by $5.95 Million as Share Value Rose; Wisconsin Capital Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $614,250

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 2.16 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,768 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 35,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited Investors Incorporated holds 0.38% or 16,022 shares in its portfolio. Security Natl accumulated 3.26% or 86,140 shares. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Keystone Planning Incorporated owns 32,841 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.58 million shares stake. Great Lakes Limited Liability Com holds 1.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 418,247 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.83% or 358,410 shares in its portfolio. Cohen & Steers Inc stated it has 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mirador Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 13,822 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Reik Ltd Liability Co holds 0.47% or 14,536 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 2.14 million shares or 5.47% of its portfolio. 24,401 are owned by Sunbelt Securities Incorporated. Segment Wealth Llc holds 57,036 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). United Kingdom-based Artemis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 2.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Prime Day; Facebook Settles With FTC – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Partners Providence, Boosts Healthcare Presence – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,400 shares to 16,700 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Yandex Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yandex NV (YNDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Yandex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 04/23/2019: TWTR, CDNS, YNDX, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/04/2019: YNDX,ASGN,MAXR,MAXR.TO,BOX – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.