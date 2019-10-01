Tiger Legatus Capital Management Holds Stake in Zynga (ZNGA); As Corning (GLW) Shares Declined, Holder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Cut by $670,923 Its Holding

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 15.90M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES;; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Avaya Holdings, Sell Zynga in Technology: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Corning (GLW) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 20,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 141,900 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72M, down from 162,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Corning for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 4.40M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7.73M were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 101,672 shares. Piershale Fincl Group has invested 0.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 3,000 were reported by Glenmede Na. 163,921 are held by Laurion Management Ltd Partnership. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 15,428 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 73,518 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 1.54M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 156,172 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & Trust stated it has 101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock stated it has 40.64 million shares. New York-based Renaissance Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Silverback Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.27% or 279,100 shares. Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 99,257 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Group Inc has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $489.82 million and $224.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 85,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Zynga Stock Is a Solid Short-Term Play Now – Investorplace.com” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zynga: No Longer A Punch Line – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Zynga and Glu Mobile Keep Hitting New Highs? – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Zynga’s Bookings Could See Strong Growth In The Near Term – Forbes” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Count on These 3 Video Game Stocks for Superb Gains – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Corning Provides Early Update on Third-Quarter Performance – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corning off 9.5% following in-line quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corning: The Market Is Missing The Big Picture – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Apple Prepays Another $250 Million for Corning Glass – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iat Reinsurance Communications Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 312,550 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 177,600 shares. Moreover, First City Capital Management has 0.47% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 3.66 million shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors Incorporated holds 263,663 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 1.14 million shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 8,646 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Culbertson A N reported 1.16% stake. Ghp Inv Advsr reported 97,943 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited holds 111,920 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 5,959 shares. Bonness Enter reported 56,000 shares. Amer Intll Gru holds 0.04% or 283,471 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc reported 3.04M shares stake. Dowling & Yahnke Lc has 0.19% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 69,892 shares.

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.51 per share. GLW’s profit will be $359.19M for 15.50 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson &Johnsn (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,314 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $263.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John B. Sanfili (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 23,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).