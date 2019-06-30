Tiger Legatus Capital Management Holds Stake in Copart (CPRT); Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Nokota Management LP Has Boosted Holding by $11.13 Million as Stock Declined

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.74. About 1.38M shares traded or 0.00% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 207.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 742,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.21M, up from 357,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 2.61 million shares traded or 8.17% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 57,900 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Keybank Association Oh reported 17,829 shares stake. Principal Fincl invested in 0.42% or 7.40 million shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 7,100 shares. Sageworth Tru holds 0% or 15 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 213,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 25,343 shares. Vontobel Asset Management reported 0.29% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 167,461 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 7,338 shares. Dynamic Ltd owns 7,677 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp stated it has 51,800 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.96 million activity.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.02 million shares to 4.05M shares, valued at $35.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,726 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

