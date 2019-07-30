Tiger Legatus Capital Management Holds Holding in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO); North American Management Has Lowered Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake by $390,320; Shares Rose

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 377,530 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 16/04/2018 – Tronc is fielding offers from private equity firm Apollo, media peer Gannett and now capital-rich SoftBank, Axios reported, citing an anonymous source; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC – $4.9 BILLION OF CAPITAL INFLOWS IN QTR; 04/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP CHOOSES ELEKTA’S MOSAIQ FOR NEW PROTON CENTER; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q TOTAL COSTS 37.4B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q NET INCOME 596.4M RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – APOLLO MUST, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON 9 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE OFFER FOR CO OR ANNOUNCE IT DOES NOT INTEND TO; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP SAYS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED PRELIM PROPOSAL FRM APOLLO; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Apollo Global Management 1Q Loss $58.3M; 20/04/2018 – Diamond Resorts IPO Could Come as Soon as June or July

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 5,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,741 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49 million, down from 202,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 1.33M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 23,370 shares to 79,262 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 12,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 26.93 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And holds 70,240 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Harding Loevner Lp invested in 0.86% or 2.67M shares. Chemical Fincl Bank holds 0.16% or 20,596 shares. Moreover, Boys Arnold And Inc has 0.13% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sadoff Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Montag A & owns 21,156 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Barton Investment has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 4,226 were accumulated by 1St Source Fincl Bank. Family Cap Tru Com reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hl Finance Ltd Liability Com owns 158,273 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings holds 3.26 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Company owns 499,755 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Kidder Stephen W holds 4,645 shares. First Natl, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,550 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com accumulated 85,000 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Moreover, Partners Gru Holding Ag has 2.03% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Natl Registered Invest Advisor Inc holds 11,715 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Cap owns 15,031 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd Co owns 25,000 shares. Creative Planning owns 13,447 shares. Allen Invest Ltd Liability Corp invested in 41,305 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 11,100 were accumulated by American National Comm Tx. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 14,900 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 7,450 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisory Service Lc stated it has 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Thornburg Management accumulated 0.17% or 631,004 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 76,375 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 1,335 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0.05% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 2.75 million shares.