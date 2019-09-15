Tiger Legatus Capital Management Holding in Zynga (ZNGA) Boosted by $6.07 Million; Ross Stores (ROST) Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 10,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 82,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.23M, down from 93,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.13. About 1.17M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 3.01M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 28.00 million shares traded or 37.79% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 27/03/2018 – Zynga Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Mobile Developer Gram Games for $250 Million in Cash

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Of Vermont reported 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Hahn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 352,175 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 2,250 are held by Sit Invest Associates. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 368,373 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance stated it has 25,089 shares. 515,553 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt has 848 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 479,142 shares. 179,851 were accumulated by North Point Port Managers Oh. Fiera reported 271,681 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 41,751 shares. Moreover, Davy Asset Limited has 0.09% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 2,685 shares. Garrison Bradford And Inc reported 8,450 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. M&T Bancorporation Corporation owns 63,524 shares.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $14.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 10,175 shares to 207,642 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 58,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.75 million for 28.13 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $489.82M and $224.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

