Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Upped Yandex N V (YNDX) Stake by $5.95 Million; Stock Price Rose; Burns J W & Co Cut Its Deluxe (DLX) Position by $952,407 as Shares Declined

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 2.81 million shares traded or 26.47% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.73. About 247,529 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MLN TO $380 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – ACQUIRED LOGOMIX FOR $43 MLN IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q Rev $492M-$499M; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,325 shares to 8,672 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 23,226 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh stated it has 17,442 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Management Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 15,997 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sei Communication holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 131,811 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Magnetar Finance Lc owns 20,879 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia stated it has 7,500 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Vanguard holds 0.01% or 4.32 million shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 1,337 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Sit Invest Assocs owns 10,865 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 8,831 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.82 million for 6.63 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.