Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Upped Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) as Stock Value Declined; As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Share Value Declined, Symons Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $2.37 Million

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 40,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 141,342 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, up from 101,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.36. About 1.24 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 2.06 million shares traded or 10.41% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 0.08% or 624,474 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.05% or 351,709 shares. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh reported 200,442 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp owns 172,502 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Stifel Corporation reported 0.04% stake. First Allied Advisory Service accumulated 4,178 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% stake. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc holds 65,600 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Kj Harrison & Prtn stated it has 28,100 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 9,074 shares. 27,925 are owned by Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt. Highland Capital LP holds 12,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 13,588 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 14,119 shares to 350,822 shares, valued at $11.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,870 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

