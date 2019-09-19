Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Stake By $2.82 Million; Chevron (CVX) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc holds 20,000 shares with $5.64 million value, down from 30,000 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $65.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $255.5. About 939,525 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests

Chevron Corp (CVX) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 782 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 636 sold and decreased their positions in Chevron Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 1.20 billion shares, up from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Chevron Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 114 to 99 for a decrease of 15. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 582 Increased: 657 New Position: 125.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.31 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. holds 14.76% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation for 691,900 shares. Cortland Advisers Llc owns 1.20 million shares or 6.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ar Asset Management Inc has 5.28% invested in the company for 117,294 shares. The Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Co Va has invested 4.99% in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 184,752 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.36 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum activities worldwide. The company has market cap of $234.76 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 16.02 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.